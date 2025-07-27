Drama Unfolds in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as Jadeja and Sundar Defy Draw Agreement

Tension erupted during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy's penultimate Test on Sunday as Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declined England captain Ben Stokes' suggestion to draw the match.

Settling for a draw was on the table, but both Indian players opted to play on for their hundreds despite Stokes' protests.

In a protest maneuver, Stokes fielded Harry Brook, resulting in Jadeja quickly achieving his century. England's unorthodox tactics, including bowling 'donkey drops,' highlighted their discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)