Drama Unfolds in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as Jadeja and Sundar Defy Draw Agreement
In a high-stakes Test match, Indian players Jadeja and Sundar resisted England captain Ben Stokes' offer to end the game as a draw, opting to continue batting and push for personal milestones. Stokes' frustration was evident, leading to a protest move by introducing non-bowlers into the attack.
Tension erupted during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy's penultimate Test on Sunday as Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declined England captain Ben Stokes' suggestion to draw the match.
Settling for a draw was on the table, but both Indian players opted to play on for their hundreds despite Stokes' protests.
In a protest maneuver, Stokes fielded Harry Brook, resulting in Jadeja quickly achieving his century. England's unorthodox tactics, including bowling 'donkey drops,' highlighted their discontent.
