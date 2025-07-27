Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as Jadeja and Sundar Defy Draw Agreement

In a high-stakes Test match, Indian players Jadeja and Sundar resisted England captain Ben Stokes' offer to end the game as a draw, opting to continue batting and push for personal milestones. Stokes' frustration was evident, leading to a protest move by introducing non-bowlers into the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:28 IST
Drama Unfolds in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as Jadeja and Sundar Defy Draw Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tension erupted during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy's penultimate Test on Sunday as Indian batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declined England captain Ben Stokes' suggestion to draw the match.

Settling for a draw was on the table, but both Indian players opted to play on for their hundreds despite Stokes' protests.

In a protest maneuver, Stokes fielded Harry Brook, resulting in Jadeja quickly achieving his century. England's unorthodox tactics, including bowling 'donkey drops,' highlighted their discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025