Stokes' Late-Game Tactics Stir Drumbeats: Drama or Decision?

In a dramatic turn of events during the fourth Test, former England captain Nasser Hussain criticized current skipper Ben Stokes for his decision to bring Harry Brook into the attack. This move came after the Indian team, on the verge of individual milestones, declined Stokes' offer to conclude the match early.

Jadeja and Sundar, both nearing centuries, took advantage of the situation, with Stokes introducing Brook to bowl full-tosses. Hussain, discussing the scenario on 'Sky Sports,' remarked on the silliness of Stokes' decision and credited India for playing well while noting England's fatigue.

Adding to the discourse, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar on 'JioHotstar' criticized Stokes' actions as immature. He raised a rhetorical question about how England would react under similar circumstances, suggesting they would likely support their batsmen in achieving personal milestones.