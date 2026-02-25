Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister Injured in Violent Student Protest

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured in a protest by opposition student activists at Kannur railway station. State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer reported her injuries to the hand and neck. Visuals showed her surrounded by protesters and she was later taken to a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:58 IST
Veena George
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured during a protest by opposition student activists at Kannur railway station.

State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed that the minister sustained injuries to her hand and neck amidst the chaos.

The incident, captured on television, showed George trapped between protesters before being escorted to a government hospital by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

