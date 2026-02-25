Kerala Health Minister Injured in Violent Student Protest
Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured in a protest by opposition student activists at Kannur railway station. State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer reported her injuries to the hand and neck. Visuals showed her surrounded by protesters and she was later taken to a government hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured during a protest by opposition student activists at Kannur railway station.
State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed that the minister sustained injuries to her hand and neck amidst the chaos.
The incident, captured on television, showed George trapped between protesters before being escorted to a government hospital by police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shooting Incident Near Kashmere Gate: No Injuries Reported
RailWire Wi-Fi Expands Across Jammu Railway Stations, Boosting Digital India
Explosion outside Moscow railway station kills two, police say
Transforming Brahmapur Railway Station: A New Era for Odisha's Rail Transport
Kerala's Electoral Roll Revamp: Voter Numbers Soar in Malappuram and Kannur