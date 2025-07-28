Clashing Opinions: The Debate Over Injury Replacements in Test Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes and India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently expressed their differing views on the subject of injury replacements in Test cricket, sparking a wider debate within the sport. Stokes characterized the discussion as 'ridiculous' and believes it would complicate team dynamics unnecessarily.

The conversation emerged after Rishabh Pant suffered an injury during the Manchester Test, necessitating an on-field role change, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in to keep wickets. Stokes argues that injuries are part of the game and teams should manage with their chosen eleven players.

Conversely, Gambhir advocates for the introduction of injury substitutes, citing player safety as a paramount concern. He draws parallels to the concussion substitute rule initiated after the tragic death of Phil Hughes. Meanwhile, tensions also flared over unresolved match outcomes, adding to the ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)