Chloe Kelly Secures England's Euro 2025 Glory in Thrilling Shootout

England clinched the Euro 2025 title by defeating Spain 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout. Chloe Kelly was the hero, scoring the decisive penalty after a 1-1 draw pushed the match to its limits.

England's journey to victory was marked by resilience and strategic substitutions, particularly Kelly's entry, which bolstered the team after Lauren James' injury. Spain initially led with a goal in the 25th minute, but England's Alessia Russo equalized, taking the match to extra time.

The shootout saw dramatic saves from England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, while Kelly's conversion brought England a celebrated win. The final marked the first penalty shootout since 1984, highlighting England's tenacity under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)