Chloe Kelly Secures England's Euro 2025 Glory in Thrilling Shootout

Chloe Kelly scored the decisive penalty as England beat Spain 3-1 in a shootout to defend their Euro title. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, with England coming from behind to equalize. Kelly's cool composure sealed the victory, adding another chapter to England's resilient campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 01:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England clinched the Euro 2025 title by defeating Spain 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout. Chloe Kelly was the hero, scoring the decisive penalty after a 1-1 draw pushed the match to its limits.

England's journey to victory was marked by resilience and strategic substitutions, particularly Kelly's entry, which bolstered the team after Lauren James' injury. Spain initially led with a goal in the 25th minute, but England's Alessia Russo equalized, taking the match to extra time.

The shootout saw dramatic saves from England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, while Kelly's conversion brought England a celebrated win. The final marked the first penalty shootout since 1984, highlighting England's tenacity under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

