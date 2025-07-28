Liam Lawson Rises Above Adversity with Impressive Belgian GP Finish

Liam Lawson's journey in the current Formula One season has been far from smooth, but the New Zealander showed resilience at the Belgian Grand Prix, finishing in eighth place. This result meant a points finish for the third time in six races, a significant achievement given his earlier setbacks.

The race on Sunday faced a delayed start of 80 minutes due to wet conditions. However, Lawson timed his tyre switch perfectly, opting for dry tyres at a crucial moment in the race. This strategic move allowed him to surpass Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, and he secured four vital points for his team.

Despite being thrust into turmoil with multiple team changes, Lawson credited the team's strategy and expressed confidence for future races. His strong performance has been a beacon for the Racing Bulls team amidst a turbulent year of leadership changes, which recently saw Laurent Mekies rise to prominence after Christian Horner's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)