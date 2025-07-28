Left Menu

Sajan Prakash Misses 200m Freestyle Semifinals at World Aquatics Championships

Sajan Prakash, an experienced Indian swimmer, did not qualify for the semifinals in the men's 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships. He finished fourth in his heat and 43rd overall. Prakash plans to compete in the 200m butterfly category next.

Updated: 28-07-2025 11:19 IST
Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash was unable to qualify for the semifinals of the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships held on Monday.

The 31-year-old recorded a time of 1:51.57, securing fourth place in his heat, which resulted in a 43rd overall rank. Despite his efforts, only the top 16 swimmers advanced to the next stage.

As Romania's David Popovici topped the heats at 1:45.43s, Italy's Carlos D'Ambrosio narrowly made it to the semifinals with a time of 1:46.67s. Prakash, a two-time Olympian, aims to turn his focus to the upcoming 200m butterfly event scheduled for Tuesday.

