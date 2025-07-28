Handshake Drama Intensifies Exciting India vs England Series

Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott recently weighed in on the handshake controversy that unfolded during the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester. The incident occurred when Indian players refused to end the match early, sparking debate about sportsmanship and strategy on the field. England, led by skipper Ben Stokes, was left frustrated despite understanding India's rationale, especially with Washington Sundar's pursuit of a maiden Test century.

As England faced a 311-run deficit, the climax of the Test was described as 'absolute cinema.' In the end, India secured a draw, prolonging the tense showdown. Trott, a cricket expert, noted that while Stokes prioritizes the team over personal milestones, he understood India's perspective in allowing Sundar to reach a personal landmark.

The match saw impressive performances from both sides, with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant anchoring India's innings. England's formidable lineup, featuring Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, exerted pressure on the Indian bowlers. The series remains alive at 1-2, setting the stage for a high-stakes final at The Oval beginning on July 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)