Left Menu

Handshake Drama Intensifies Exciting India vs England Series

The handshake controversy in the Manchester Test between India and England has sparked debate. Former cricketer Jonathan Trott comments on the test's intense final moments, emphasizing both teams' pressures. India's steadfast pursuit of personal milestones overshadowed potential diplomatic gestures, setting up a thrilling conclusion for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:04 IST
Handshake Drama Intensifies Exciting India vs England Series
Washington Sundar. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott recently weighed in on the handshake controversy that unfolded during the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester. The incident occurred when Indian players refused to end the match early, sparking debate about sportsmanship and strategy on the field. England, led by skipper Ben Stokes, was left frustrated despite understanding India's rationale, especially with Washington Sundar's pursuit of a maiden Test century.

As England faced a 311-run deficit, the climax of the Test was described as 'absolute cinema.' In the end, India secured a draw, prolonging the tense showdown. Trott, a cricket expert, noted that while Stokes prioritizes the team over personal milestones, he understood India's perspective in allowing Sundar to reach a personal landmark.

The match saw impressive performances from both sides, with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant anchoring India's innings. England's formidable lineup, featuring Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, exerted pressure on the Indian bowlers. The series remains alive at 1-2, setting the stage for a high-stakes final at The Oval beginning on July 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025