Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Shubman Gill's Leadership Amid Series-Saving Draw

Following a hard-fought draw against England at Manchester, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin applauded captain Shubman Gill for his impressive leadership on the field. However, he advised the young captain to include a bowler with strong wicket-taking abilities in the fifth Test to strengthen their victory chances, noting that while batting depth can help secure draws, winning requires more strategic choices in the bowling lineup.

During his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin reflected on India's thrilling blend of performance that saw centuries from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. This batting prowess turned a 311-run deficit into a 114-run lead, setting the stage for India to potentially level the series in the upcoming final Test at The Oval. On day four, India started shakily at 0/2 but was rejuvenated by a stalwart 188-run partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, with Gill achieving his ninth Test century.

Despite earlier criticism of Gill's technique, Ashwin acknowledged the cricketer's dedication and growth, though he pointed out a tactical error in delaying Washington Sundar's entry. India, Ashwin cautioned, must enhance its strategic approach and opt for additional specialist bowlers, emphasizing that Test matches require more than just batting depth to secure wins. England's innings saw significant contributions by Joe Root and Ben Stokes, setting a daunting lead, but India's resilience brought them to a potential series-saving match, concluding the game at 425/4 in a stalemate, with the final showdown set to begin on July 31 at The Oval.

