Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Shubman Gill's Leadership Amid Series-Saving Draw

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin commended captain Shubman Gill for his impactful innings during India's draw against England at Manchester. He advised playing a specialist wicket-taking bowler in the series finale. The final match at The Oval offers India a chance to level the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:22 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Shubman Gill's Leadership Amid Series-Saving Draw
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a hard-fought draw against England at Manchester, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin applauded captain Shubman Gill for his impressive leadership on the field. However, he advised the young captain to include a bowler with strong wicket-taking abilities in the fifth Test to strengthen their victory chances, noting that while batting depth can help secure draws, winning requires more strategic choices in the bowling lineup.

During his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' Ashwin reflected on India's thrilling blend of performance that saw centuries from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. This batting prowess turned a 311-run deficit into a 114-run lead, setting the stage for India to potentially level the series in the upcoming final Test at The Oval. On day four, India started shakily at 0/2 but was rejuvenated by a stalwart 188-run partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, with Gill achieving his ninth Test century.

Despite earlier criticism of Gill's technique, Ashwin acknowledged the cricketer's dedication and growth, though he pointed out a tactical error in delaying Washington Sundar's entry. India, Ashwin cautioned, must enhance its strategic approach and opt for additional specialist bowlers, emphasizing that Test matches require more than just batting depth to secure wins. England's innings saw significant contributions by Joe Root and Ben Stokes, setting a daunting lead, but India's resilience brought them to a potential series-saving match, concluding the game at 425/4 in a stalemate, with the final showdown set to begin on July 31 at The Oval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025