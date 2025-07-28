Naomi Osaka Part Ways with Coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka has officially ended her coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou, less than a year after they began collaborating. The announcement comes after Osaka's recent defeat at the Washington Open to Emma Raducanu.

The 27-year-old tennis star teamed up with Mouratoglou last September, hoping to rejuvenate her career after a challenging return from maternity leave. Under his guidance, she clinched her first WTA title since 2021 at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in May.

The split is amicable, with both parties expressing gratitude for their time together. Osaka is set to compete in the Canadian Open next, where she will face Ariana Arseneault. Mouratoglou, known for guiding Serena Williams to numerous grand slam victories, remains supportive of Osaka's future endeavors.