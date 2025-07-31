Bold Sports Sees Record Growth with Fan-First Coverage of WAFCON 2024

Bold Sports, Nigeria’s fast-rising digital sports media platform, has announced remarkable audience growth and digital engagement metrics during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), held from July 5 to 26, 2025, where Nigeria’s Super Falcons clinched their record-extending 10th continental title.

From dynamic matchday content to vibrant social commentary, Bold Sports delivered immersive and uniquely Nigerian coverage of the tournament that resonated deeply with fans at home and across Africa. The company’s digital-first strategy and focus on fan-centered storytelling helped catapult its reach and cement its position as one of the most influential sports content creators during WAFCON 2024.

Facebook Dominance: Millions Reached and Engaged

On Facebook, Bold Sports recorded over 18 million video views, reflecting a significant surge in visibility during the tournament. The page reached more than 4 million users, with visits increasing by 120%, hitting over 120,000. Engagement spiked dramatically — rising by 141% to 1.2 million interactions, driven by compelling matchday content, post-match debates, and fan features.

The platform also experienced explosive growth in its follower base, adding more than 65,000 new followers and pushing its total Facebook community beyond 130,000.

TikTok Buzz: Short-Form Content Scores Big

Bold Sports’ TikTok strategy paid off with over 1.2 million video views throughout the tournament. Their blend of highlight reels, behind-the-scenes moments, and fun fan interactions drew 90,000 likes and 13,000+ profile views. The platform also saw a surge in comments, shares, and user-generated content, reflecting Bold Sports' growing influence among younger, mobile-first audiences.

Website and YouTube Views Surge on Matchdays

The brand’s official website, www.BoldSportsng.com, surpassed 20,000 page views, driven by breaking news, analysis, and exclusive features during the Falcons’ road to glory. Meanwhile, their YouTube channel clocked over 146,000 views, bolstered by interactive watch-along sessions, player insights, and post-match fan commentary.

CEO: “We Covered WAFCON Like It Mattered – Because It Did”

Commenting on the platform’s performance, Tosin Oluwalowo, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Bold Sports, emphasized the team’s intention to put fans at the center of the coverage.

“The Super Falcons’ journey to a 10th WAFCON title was a historic moment for Nigerian football, and we were proud to capture it with the energy and passion it deserved,” he said. “We made a clear decision to cover the tournament from a fan-first, Nigerian perspective — and the numbers show that our audience responded powerfully to that approach.”

Bold Sports’ unique voice and content style — prioritizing community interaction, relatable commentary, and emotionally resonant storytelling — helped bridge the gap between the pitch and the fans.

Fans Respond: “It Felt Like We Were Part of the Journey”

Local football fans were quick to highlight the impact of Bold Sports’ coverage. Tolu Onigbinde, a Lagos-based supporter, remarked:

“Bold Sports really came through during WAFCON. It wasn’t just the scores from the matches; they made us feel like part of the journey. From the behind-the-scenes stories to the fan banter and post-match reactions, it felt fresh. I followed everything through them.”

This fan-first sentiment was echoed across platforms, with users praising the depth, tone, and relatability of Bold Sports’ content.

COO: “We Validated the Need for Quality, Local Content”

Kelvin Ekerete, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Editor of Bold Sports, credited the team’s hard work and clarity of vision for the success.

“What we’ve seen in the past few weeks validates our belief that Nigerian fans want relatable and quality content. Our team worked tirelessly across formats, and the audience stayed with us every step of the way.”

Capturing a Historic Victory

The tournament culminated in the Super Falcons defeating host nation Morocco 1–0 in the final in Casablanca, fulfilling the Nigeria Football Federation’s “Mission X” campaign — the targeted goal of securing Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title. Bold Sports chronicled every step of the campaign, delivering content that celebrated players, fans, and Nigeria’s football culture.

Their coverage included:

Pre-match previews and tactical analysis

Behind-the-scenes glimpses of the team and venue preparations

Emotive post-match reactions and fan banter

Social media activations that invited audience participation

Building a Trusted Voice in Nigerian Sports Media

Bold Sports’ meteoric rise during WAFCON 2024 demonstrates its growing influence as a trusted voice in Nigerian sports journalism. Its digital-first, locally rooted storytelling approach is helping reshape how sports media connects with audiences, particularly in a landscape where mainstream outlets often overlook women's sports or lack immersive fan engagement.

With its success during WAFCON as a launchpad, Bold Sports is poised to scale new heights as Nigeria’s go-to platform for authentic, community-driven sports content.