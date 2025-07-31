Thrilling Start at The Oval: Jaiswal Dismissed Early as India Faces England
The opening session of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval witnessed an early shakeup with India losing two wickets. Despite setbacks, India's Sai Sudharsan (25) and Shubman Gill (15) are holding fort. England's Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson took crucial wickets, leaving India at 72 for 2 after 23 overs.
On the first day of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval, both teams experienced a dynamic start. By lunch, India was positioned at 72 for 2, with an initial setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed LBW by Gus Atkinson for a mere 2 runs.
England's Chris Woakes had KL Rahul bowled out for 14, with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill still at the crease, scoring 25 and 15 respectively. England's disciplined bowling attack, comprising Woakes, Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton, kept India's batting lineup in check.
With Sundharsan and Gill striving to stabilize the innings, and a challenging field set by England, the match promised a captivating contest at this prestigious cricket ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
