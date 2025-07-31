Swiss Winger Dan Ndoye Joins Nottingham Forest in a Landmark Deal
Nottingham Forest has acquired Swiss winger Dan Ndoye from Bologna on a five-year contract, reportedly for around £34 million. Ndoye, 24, previously played for Basel and has been capped 22 times for Switzerland. He aims to strengthen Forest's lineup following the departure of Anthony Elanga.
Nottingham Forest has finalized the signing of Swiss winger Dan Ndoye from Serie A's Bologna, securing him on a five-year contract. While the clubs did not disclose financial specifics, British reports suggest the transfer amounted to approximately £34 million.
Ndoye, who joined Bologna in August 2023 from Basel for €10 million, had an impressive season, chalking up 41 appearances, scoring nine goals, and posting six assists. He notably scored the decisive goal against AC Milan, capturing Bologna's first major trophy in over five decades.
Expressing eagerness about his move, Ndoye said, "It is a really exciting time at Forest, and I knew straight away that I wanted to be part of the project." With Forest securing a strong seventh-place finish last season, Ndoye is expected to bring his international experience to the squad's Premier League efforts against Brentford on August 17.
