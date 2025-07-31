Rain Disrupts Thrilling India vs. England Test at The Oval

The eagerly anticipated fifth Test between India and England at The Oval faced an interruption as rain delayed the start of the second session. Officials announced an inspection of the ground would occur at 7pm IST, keeping players and fans on edge.

As the inclement weather set in, an early lunch break was declared after England made significant inroads, reducing India to 72 for 2. England, under the temporary captaincy of Ollie Pope, struck swiftly with Gus Atkinson dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Chris Woakes unsettling KL Rahul.

On a challenging day for batsmen, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill brought stability to India's innings, forging an unbroken 34-run partnership. However, the rainstorm just before lunch break forced players off the field, setting the stage for an uncertain afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)