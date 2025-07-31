Left Menu

Teen Titans of the Pool: Swimming Stars Shine in Singapore

Summer McIntosh came close to breaking a swimming world record, while Leon Marchand secured gold but couldn't beat his recent record. David Popovici set a thrilling pace to win another gold. They are among the standout athletes at the world championships in Singapore, showcasing exceptional performances and sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:19 IST
Summer McIntosh narrowly missed breaking a significant swimming world record at the world championships in Singapore while winning gold. Competing against the clock, McIntosh delivered the second-fastest 200 butterfly swim ever, just missing Liu Zige's 2009 record.

Meanwhile, Leon Marchand, affectionately titled 'French Phelps,' secured victory in the 200 IM, coming close to his world record set the previous night. In addition, Romania's David Popovici secured gold in the 100 freestyle securing him another remarkable accomplishment.

The U.S. and Australian teams also claimed victories in the relay events. As the championships continue, eyes remain on McIntosh and others as they aim for further glory.

