Gill's Unexpected Run-Out in Drenched Test Tilts Series

The much-anticipated final England-India Test match began under challenging conditions, with rain allowing only six overs shortly after lunch. Yet, that brief period was enough for Indian captain Shubman Gill to make a costly mistake, getting run-out in a manner that could prove decisive for the series outcome.

Needing a victory at The Oval to level the series, India's prospects looked bleak by tea at 85-3. The absence of their top scorers left the visiting team vulnerable as England's seamers readied to exploit the damp conditions further. With heavy weather complicating play and notable personnel absent, such as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, England's bowling had to rely on others like Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes.

Despite the rain and challenging wicket, it was not an extraordinary delivery but rather exceptional fielding that led to Gill's dismissal. Gill, who had previously displayed outstanding form, ventured for an ill-advised single and was run-out, drastically impacting India's innings and their chance to turn the series around.

