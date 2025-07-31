New Zealand Dominates Day Two with Strong Lead Against Zimbabwe
New Zealand held a commanding position against Zimbabwe in the first test at Queens Sports Club, leading by 158 runs after the first innings. Despite some resistance, Zimbabwe struggled at 31-2, still 127 runs behind. New Zealand's Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were key contributors with 88 and 80 runs respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:22 IST
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
New Zealand asserted its dominance over Zimbabwe in the opening test at Queens Sports Club, taking a significant 158-run lead after the first innings.
The visitors strolled past Zimbabwe's first innings tally of 149, finishing at 307-9, with a noteworthy performance from all-rounder Nathan Smith, who retired hurt.
Zimbabwe struggled in their second innings, concluding day two at 31-2, still trailing by 127 runs. New Zealand's Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 88 and 80 runs, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement