Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates Day Two with Strong Lead Against Zimbabwe

New Zealand held a commanding position against Zimbabwe in the first test at Queens Sports Club, leading by 158 runs after the first innings. Despite some resistance, Zimbabwe struggled at 31-2, still 127 runs behind. New Zealand's Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were key contributors with 88 and 80 runs respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:22 IST
New Zealand Dominates Day Two with Strong Lead Against Zimbabwe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

New Zealand asserted its dominance over Zimbabwe in the opening test at Queens Sports Club, taking a significant 158-run lead after the first innings.

The visitors strolled past Zimbabwe's first innings tally of 149, finishing at 307-9, with a noteworthy performance from all-rounder Nathan Smith, who retired hurt.

Zimbabwe struggled in their second innings, concluding day two at 31-2, still trailing by 127 runs. New Zealand's Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 88 and 80 runs, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025