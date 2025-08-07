Pro Panja League Season 2: Intense Battles and Surprising Upsets on Day 2

The Pro Panja League Season 2 unfolded with intense drama and unexpected turns on Day 2, captivating audiences at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior.

Franchises like Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Rohtak Rowdies, and Sher-E-Ludhiana fiercely contested for glory, as inclusivity took center stage in this prestigious arm-wrestling league.

Amidst roaring applause from fans, standout performances included Harsh Sharma earning 'Player of the Day,' while seasoned athletes battled to clinch victories in both undercard and main card categories.