Pro Panja League Season 2: Intense Battles and Surprising Upsets on Day 2

Day 2 of the Pro Panja League Season 2 saw intense competition and surprising upsets at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre in Gwalior. The event highlighted inclusivity with fierce matches across various categories. Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Rohtak Rowdies, and Sher-E-Ludhiana showcased their talent in thrilling contests.

Updated: 07-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:04 IST
Pro Panja League Season 2: Intense Battles and Surprising Upsets on Day 2
Pro Panja League action (Photo: Pro Panja League). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Pro Panja League Season 2 unfolded with intense drama and unexpected turns on Day 2, captivating audiences at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior.

Franchises like Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Rohtak Rowdies, and Sher-E-Ludhiana fiercely contested for glory, as inclusivity took center stage in this prestigious arm-wrestling league.

Amidst roaring applause from fans, standout performances included Harsh Sharma earning 'Player of the Day,' while seasoned athletes battled to clinch victories in both undercard and main card categories.

