Michail Antonio: A Journey from Near-Death to Free Agency
Michail Antonio, a former West Ham forward, survived a severe car crash and became a free agent. Unable to renew his contract due to injuries, he has since played internationally for Jamaica. West Ham remains supportive, exploring future roles for Antonio within the club.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a dramatic twist of fate, Michail Antonio, the formidable former West Ham forward, finds himself a free agent, months after surviving a harrowing car crash that nearly claimed his life.
Antonio's contract with the Premier League club has expired, and despite demonstrating resilience by returning to the field internationally for Jamaica, West Ham confirmed it will not renew his terms.
While he may be leaving the team for now, the club remains in discussions about a potential future role in a different capacity, as they continue to provide support during his rehabilitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urges Immediate Attention to Psychosocial Rehabilitation of Homeless
Ongoing drive rescuing child beggars also prioritises rehabilitation: Punjab minister
Mass Demolition Drives in Delhi: A Violation of Rehabilitation Policies?
Himachal Pradesh CM Challenges Governor's Critique on Drug Rehabilitation Efforts
Injured Red Fox Returns to the Wild After Successful Rehabilitation