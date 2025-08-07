Michail Antonio: A Journey from Near-Death to Free Agency

In a dramatic twist of fate, Michail Antonio, the formidable former West Ham forward, finds himself a free agent, months after surviving a harrowing car crash that nearly claimed his life.

Antonio's contract with the Premier League club has expired, and despite demonstrating resilience by returning to the field internationally for Jamaica, West Ham confirmed it will not renew his terms.

While he may be leaving the team for now, the club remains in discussions about a potential future role in a different capacity, as they continue to provide support during his rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)