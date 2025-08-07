Ballon d'Or 2023: The Stars Competing for Global Glory

Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain and England's Chloe Kelly headline a competitive slate of nominees for the Ballon d'Or, the prestigious award recognizing the best in international football.

France Football unveiled the contenders on Thursday, naming 30 male and female players vying for the honor. The winners will be celebrated on September 22 at a glittering ceremony in Paris.

Among the storied nominees are teenager Lamine Yamal, who shone brightly in Barcelona's triumphs, and Arsenal's Kelly, a standout in last month's Women's European Championship. Competing against decorated players like Lucy Bronze and Mo Salah, the nominees reflect an illustrious cohort in the global football arena.

