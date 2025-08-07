Ballon d'Or 2023: The Stars Competing for Global Glory
Ousmane Dembélé and Chloe Kelly are among the 30 male and female nominees for the Ballon d'Or. France Football revealed the contenders, with the announcement ceremony set for September 22 in Paris. The awards will recognize outstanding performances by players and coaches in both men's and women's football.
Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain and England's Chloe Kelly headline a competitive slate of nominees for the Ballon d'Or, the prestigious award recognizing the best in international football.
France Football unveiled the contenders on Thursday, naming 30 male and female players vying for the honor. The winners will be celebrated on September 22 at a glittering ceremony in Paris.
Among the storied nominees are teenager Lamine Yamal, who shone brightly in Barcelona's triumphs, and Arsenal's Kelly, a standout in last month's Women's European Championship. Competing against decorated players like Lucy Bronze and Mo Salah, the nominees reflect an illustrious cohort in the global football arena.
