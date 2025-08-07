New Zealand Dominates Zimbabwe on Day One of Second Test

New Zealand asserted their dominance over Zimbabwe on the first day of the second test in Bulawayo. The visitors bowled out their hosts for a meager 125 runs before ending the day at 174-1. Opener Devon Conway led New Zealand's charge with 79 runs, remaining not out alongside nightwatchman Jacob Duffy who scored 8.

Conway and Will Young put up a strong 162-run partnership for the first wicket, though Young fell for 74 to a delivery from Trevor Gwandu. Matt Henry, thriving after his performance in the first test, claimed another five-wicket haul with figures of 5-40. Debutant Zakary Foulkes impressed with a 4-38 effort, further denting Zimbabwe's batting line-up.

Brendan Taylor, making a notable return at 39 after a lengthy ban, was Zimbabwe's top scorer with 44. In a candid interview, Taylor spoke of his difficult journey overcoming personal challenges. He was dismissed as the fifth Zimbabwean wicket, with Mitchell Santner making the catch from Henry's delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)