New Zealand Dominates Zimbabwe on Day One of Second Test

New Zealand secured a commanding position against Zimbabwe in the second test, dismissing their hosts for 125 and reaching 174-1 in Bulawayo. Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy remained unbeaten, while Matt Henry shone with five wickets. Brendan Taylor top-scored for Zimbabwe with 44 on his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand asserted their dominance over Zimbabwe on the first day of the second test in Bulawayo. The visitors bowled out their hosts for a meager 125 runs before ending the day at 174-1. Opener Devon Conway led New Zealand's charge with 79 runs, remaining not out alongside nightwatchman Jacob Duffy who scored 8.

Conway and Will Young put up a strong 162-run partnership for the first wicket, though Young fell for 74 to a delivery from Trevor Gwandu. Matt Henry, thriving after his performance in the first test, claimed another five-wicket haul with figures of 5-40. Debutant Zakary Foulkes impressed with a 4-38 effort, further denting Zimbabwe's batting line-up.

Brendan Taylor, making a notable return at 39 after a lengthy ban, was Zimbabwe's top scorer with 44. In a candid interview, Taylor spoke of his difficult journey overcoming personal challenges. He was dismissed as the fifth Zimbabwean wicket, with Mitchell Santner making the catch from Henry's delivery.

