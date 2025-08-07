Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia's Promising Start at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia leads at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a 4-under score. With a start in 45th place, Bhatia aims to advance to the BMW Championship. The tournament is crucial for players like Bhatia and Aaron Rai. Top contenders include Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Memphis | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:28 IST
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia teed off impressively, clinching a 4-under score in the first nine holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Leading the field, Bhatia is vying to improve his current 45th-place standing in the FedEx Play-offs.

With 69 of the world's top players competing, the championship is pivotal for both Bhatia and fellow golfer Aaron Rai, whose positions in the Play-offs depend heavily on this event's outcome. The tournament is particularly crucial for Rai, who is ranked 55th, making his advancement uncertain.

Amidst a USD 20 million purse and with only 50 spots for the BMW Championship, the pressure mounts. Top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who skipped the event, highlight the high stakes and fierce competition this prestigious tournament entails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

