IOA Athletes Commission Paves Way for Athlete Empowerment

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Athletes Commission convened on Thursday, marking an important step towards prioritizing athlete welfare and perspectives. The Commission thanked IOA president PT Usha and Executive Council members for their proactive approach in providing a platform for athlete voices. Attendance included Sharath Kamal, OP Kharana, Bhavani Devi, and Shiva Keshavan at Olympic Bhawan, with Bajrang Lal, Rani Rampal, and PV Sindhu joining online. Inputs were also provided by committee members Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang.

The meeting deliberated on several initiatives aimed at fostering an athlete-centric environment within the IOA. A major decision was to establish a dedicated Athletes Department, staffed by professionals focused on addressing athlete needs. This department will ensure athletes have a structured channel for feedback and support. The Commission emphasized the importance of robust athlete representation in the governance structure, requesting each National Sports Federation to detail their Athletes Commission representatives.

This will enable the IOA to devise a comprehensive framework for gathering feedback and insights from athletes across various sports disciplines, presenting athletes' perspectives through official representatives. Discussions also covered athlete safeguarding and establishing a robust mechanism to protect their rights and well-being. Committed to athlete development, the Commission prioritized anti-doping education and will collaborate with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to educate athletes on fair play and compliance.

A significant topic was supporting athletes' transition to life beyond sports. The Commission proposed developing an athlete career pathway offering opportunities in coaching, administration, and other fields. Demonstrating commitment, the IOA plans to hire two Olympian interns to assist these initiatives. Financially, the Commission acknowledged support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) with grants of USD 10,000 and USD 5,000, respectively. These funds will help organize a National Athletes Forum to discuss athlete-centric issues with representatives from each National Sports Federation.

The IOA Athletes Commission is set to play a transformative role in shaping Indian sports, aiming to empower athletes, ensure their voices resonate, and support holistic development during and after their sports careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)