R Ashwin's Future with Chennai Super Kings Under Speculation

Senior Indian off-spinner R Ashwin is reportedly in discussions with Chennai Super Kings regarding his future with the franchise, amidst rumors he may seek a release.

Conversations between Ashwin and the CSK management are said to be in the early stages, as the deadline for player retentions is yet to be announced. CSK is planning its pre-auction strategy, and Ashwin, as a senior player, is involved in these deliberations to define his role for the next season.

Having retired from international cricket last year, Ashwin was purchased by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore ahead of the 2025 season. Despite his homecoming, Ashwin's performance was underwhelming, with only seven wickets in nine games, contributing to the team's disappointing finish. Speculations suggest that CSK is eyeing new talent, including Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, although no discussions have taken place.

(With inputs from agencies.)