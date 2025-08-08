Liverpool's Striker Puzzle: Nunez's Potential Exit Fuels Transfer Speculations

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has fueled transfer speculations by acknowledging the potential departure of Darwin Nunez, while remaining non-committal on the club's interest in Newcastle United's star striker, Alexander Isak. Last week, Newcastle reportedly rejected Liverpool's latest offer for the Swedish forward.

Slot, speaking to ESPN, refrained from discussing potential acquisition moves. 'You never talk about a player who isn't yours,' he stated. Instead, Slot highlighted recent signing Hugo Ekitike's impressive performance, while also emphasizing satisfaction with the current squad despite recent departures, including Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

With Liverpool set to compete in the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley, Slot underscored the importance of beginning the season with a win but cautioned that consistency is key to securing more titles. He reiterated Liverpool's intent to explore transfer market opportunities, extending beyond strikers to midfield and defensive roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)