Crystal Palace Shatters Transfer Records with Brennan Johnson Signing

Crystal Palace has signed Welsh winger Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record fee. Johnson, Spurs' top scorer last season, will strengthen Palace's attacking options. Palace chairman Steve Parish expressed excitement over the transfer, while Tottenham looks to recalibrate after the loss of key players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:35 IST
Crystal Palace has made a significant acquisition, signing Welsh winger Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur. The deal, a club record, was sealed for an undisclosed fee, although British media speculated an amount of 35 million pounds ($47.16 million).

Set to debut against Newcastle United on Sunday, Johnson brings a notable advantage to Palace. "I'm really delighted that Brennan has joined the club," said Palace boss Oliver Glasner, emphasizing Johnson's pace and goal-scoring skills. This comes as Palace competes in a notably busy season.

Johnson was a standout at Spurs, finishing as top scorer last season. Despite his success, he faced limited starts this season as a substitute. Palace sees this signing as a strengthening move following departures of key scorers at Spurs, including Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

