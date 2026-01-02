Crystal Palace Shatters Transfer Records with Brennan Johnson Signing

Crystal Palace has made a significant acquisition, signing Welsh winger Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur. The deal, a club record, was sealed for an undisclosed fee, although British media speculated an amount of 35 million pounds ($47.16 million).

Set to debut against Newcastle United on Sunday, Johnson brings a notable advantage to Palace. "I'm really delighted that Brennan has joined the club," said Palace boss Oliver Glasner, emphasizing Johnson's pace and goal-scoring skills. This comes as Palace competes in a notably busy season.

Johnson was a standout at Spurs, finishing as top scorer last season. Despite his success, he faced limited starts this season as a substitute. Palace sees this signing as a strengthening move following departures of key scorers at Spurs, including Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

