Akshay Bhatia Shatters Records with Stellar Opening Round at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia delivered a phenomenal 8-under 62 round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, leading after the first day. At just 23, Bhatia's performance puts him in a solid position for a potential playoff win. The event is the first in the year's FedExCup play-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Memphis | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:01 IST
Akshay Bhatia
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia made headlines with a dazzling 8-under 62 during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Bhatia's impressive performance put him in the lead following day one of the competitive tournament.

The 23-year-old showcased exceptional play, especially in his final holes, delivering seven birdies and an eagle. Bhatia's day included a noteworthy four-under on the front nine, capped by an eagle on the par-5 16th and consecutive birdies on the last two holes. He described being in 'a great zone' and credited the rhythm of the course for his success.

Behind Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood trails by just one shot after securing a 7-under 63. Meanwhile, indo-British Aaron Rai finished with an even par 70. As the championship progresses, Bhatia's outstanding debut has put him in a favorable spot to advance through the FedExCup playoffs and contend for the FedEx Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

