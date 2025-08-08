India to Make Its Mark at 2025 APC Conference in Kazakhstan

In a significant move, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is poised to represent the country at the 2025 Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Conference, slated to take place from August 10 to 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Announced in a recent release, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia and General Secretary Jaywant Hammanavar will spearhead the nation's delegation.

This esteemed gathering is set to converge representatives from 45 Asian National Paralympic Committees, alongside athletes, delegates, and influential figures from global sports organizations. With over 200 attendees expected, the event is pivotal for advancing para sports development and governance across Asia. The comprehensive event will commence with a two-day conference spotlighting presentations and workshops crucial to para sports' evolution, followed by the General Assembly for strategic decisions like approving the APC strategic plan.

Among the event's highlights is the Asian Awards, celebrating the continent's leading para-athletes and officials across diverse categories. PCI President Devendra Jhajharia articulated India's pledge to contribute constructively, showcasing the country's efforts and strategies. Ahead of the gathering, he outlined India's transformative stage in para sports and anticipated discussions on preparations for the upcoming 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. This involvement underscores India's growing leadership in the Asian para sports arena, as the nation seeks to set new standards in inclusion and athlete empowerment.

