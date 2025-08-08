Aston Villa Secures Evann Guessand in Strategic Move Until 2030

Aston Villa revealed the acquisition of Ivorian forward Evann Guessand on a contract running until 2030, with the transfer fee remaining undisclosed. The 24-year-old, who starred in Nice's successful 2024/25 season, is set to bring his attacking prowess to the Premier League, sporting the number 29 shirt.

Guessand, honored as Nice's Player of the Season for his standout performances, netted 12 goals helping them clinch fourth in Ligue 1. Despite interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and several European clubs, Aston Villa managed to secure the dynamic player's signature.

In his interview with Villa TV, Guessand expressed enthusiasm for joining Villa, crediting coach Unai Emery's influence in his decision. The Ivorian international is eager to contribute with his versatility across multiple attacking roles, aspiring to enhance his skills under Emery's renowned guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)