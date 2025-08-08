Crystal Palace Faces Challenges Amid Community Shield Excitement
Crystal Palace enters Sunday's Community Shield against Liverpool with challenges including player injuries, a lack of transfer activity, and an appeal against UEFA's Europa League demotion. Despite these issues, Manager Oliver Glasner remains optimistic about facing Liverpool, emphasizing the team's readiness to compete at Wembley.
Crystal Palace is preparing for the Community Shield match against Liverpool on Sunday, but the team is facing several challenges. Injuries, inadequate transfer activity, and a legal appeal against UEFA's decision to demote them from the Europa League are some of the concerns.
Palace's appeal stems from a multi-club ownership issue related to John Textor's involvement in both Palace and Olympique Lyonnais. Although Eagle Football Group sold its stake in Palace, the club awaits a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing this month.
Despite injuries to key players and a passive transfer market approach, Manager Oliver Glasner looks forward to competing against Liverpool, viewing the match as a crucial opportunity to demonstrate the team's resilience and ambition.
