Barcelona's Flick and Sorg Fined by UEFA for Misconduct

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and assistant Marcus Sorg have been fined and banned for a match by UEFA for misconduct during a semi-final loss to Inter Milan. Additional fines were given to players and both clubs for various offenses during the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:18 IST
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and assistant Marcus Sorg have each been fined 20,000 euros by UEFA and banned for one match for misconduct, the European soccer governing body announced on Friday. Their actions during a tense semi-final clash with Inter Milan drew the disciplinary committee's attention.

Due to Flick's outburst over refereeing decisions, the fines and bans will be in effect at the start of the new Champions League season. Amongst other sanctions, forwards Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were fined for non-compliance with doping regulations.

The consequences of the match extend to both clubs, with Barcelona fined over fan misbehavior, including throwing objects and fireworks, while Inter Milan also faced penalties for similar incidents involving their supporters.

