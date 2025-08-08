Siraj Shines as India's Bowling Hero in England Draw

Following the conclusion of a hard-fought series draw against England, India has found an unexpected hero in Mohammed Siraj. The Indian pacer, stepping up in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, has been lauded by former Australian captain for his exceptional performance. Siraj ended the series as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 23 wickets at an average exceeding 32. His achievements included two five-wicket hauls, one four-fer, and a grueling 185 overs — the most bowled by any player in the series.

The pivotal moment came at The Oval, where Siraj delivered a game-changing spell, reducing England's formidable position of 301/4 to a score of 367 all out, thereby thwarting their chase of 374. Bowling effectively alongside Prasidh Krishna, Siraj's relentless effort was a testament to his skill and tenacity.

In an episode of his 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast,' the former Australian captain expressed amazement at India's win to level the series without the 'world's best bowler,' Jasprit Bumrah. He particularly credited Siraj for adopting a leadership mindset under pressure, highlighting his impressive workload of 30 overs in the final innings of the last Test. The former captain expressed joy at Siraj claiming the final wicket, labeling his series performance as 'phenomenal' and acknowledging his key role in leading the attack.

