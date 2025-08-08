Left Menu

India's Boxing Prodigies Aim for Gold at U19 Asian Championships in Bangkok

Ten Indian boxers, including seven women, aim for gold at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok. India has a strong representation with top-notch performances in the semifinals. The event simultaneously runs with the U22 championships, ensuring a robust Indian presence and medal opportunities.

Hemant Sangwan (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
As the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok draw to a close, ten Indian boxers are on the brink of securing gold medals following their impressive victories in the semifinal bouts. Among the contenders, seven are women who showcased their prowess in the ring.

Highlighting the strength and determination of India's young athletes, the ongoing championships also feature the U22 category, bringing together a powerful 40-member Indian contingent. This cohort includes seasoned champions and emerging talents, all fighting for medals.

Semifinal performances saw Nisha dominate Japan's Himari Watanabe in the 54kg category, Vini and Nisha secure wins against China's Ruixue Li and Ziyue Bao, while Muskan turned tables against China's Jiaen Wang for a 4:1 win. In the men's events, Mausam Suhag, Rahul Kundu, and Hemant Sangwan achieved decisive victories to move into the finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

