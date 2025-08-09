Left Menu

Chris Woakes Faces Rehab Risk for Ashes Comeback

Chris Woakes, England's all-rounder, opts for rehabilitation over surgery to recover from a shoulder injury ahead of the Ashes series. Despite his setback, Woakes demonstrated courage during a critical test against India. His focus remains on regaining fitness for the Ashes in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:25 IST
Chris Woakes Faces Rehab Risk for Ashes Comeback
Chris Woakes

England's all-rounder Chris Woakes has decided to pursue rehabilitation for his shoulder injury, prioritizing a swift comeback for the Ashes over surgical intervention. The injury was sustained during the fifth test against India, which ended in a dramatic loss for England.

With the first Ashes test scheduled for November 21 in Perth, Woakes is aware of the potential risk of re-injury. He acknowledges the eight-week recovery period offered by rehabilitation as a more viable option compared to surgery, which could sideline him for three to four months.

Despite being ruled out of further participation in the India test, Woakes showcased commendable bravery by returning to bat with his arm in a sling, contributing crucial runs in England's valiant effort to win the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025