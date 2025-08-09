Chris Woakes Faces Rehab Risk for Ashes Comeback

England's all-rounder Chris Woakes has decided to pursue rehabilitation for his shoulder injury, prioritizing a swift comeback for the Ashes over surgical intervention. The injury was sustained during the fifth test against India, which ended in a dramatic loss for England.

With the first Ashes test scheduled for November 21 in Perth, Woakes is aware of the potential risk of re-injury. He acknowledges the eight-week recovery period offered by rehabilitation as a more viable option compared to surgery, which could sideline him for three to four months.

Despite being ruled out of further participation in the India test, Woakes showcased commendable bravery by returning to bat with his arm in a sling, contributing crucial runs in England's valiant effort to win the series.

