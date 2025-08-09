Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

The Real Madrid community welcomed Xabi Alonso with optimism, celebrating his appointment as head coach in May, ignited by his past triumphs with Bayer Leverkusen. Expectations soared when Alonso guided the team to the Club World Cup semi-finals, despite the setback of missing star player Kylian Mbappe to illness for much of the tournament.

However, Alonso's initial success faced a stern test following a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain that left his tactical acumen under scrutiny. Opting for a formation shift to include Mbappe, Alonso deviated from a defensive strategy that previously delivered success. The decision backfired, revealing vulnerabilities as the team prepares for LaLiga challenges.

As Alonso navigates the early trials of his tenure, including integrating high-profile signings like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, he faces the dual challenge of tactical refinement and managing player synergy. With LaLiga matches looming, Alonso's strategic decisions remain critical in shaping Real Madrid's pursuit of glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)