Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's tenure as Real Madrid coach began with high hopes after success at Bayer Leverkusen but faced challenges following a 4-0 loss to PSG. His tactical switch proved costly, as he adjusted formations to integrate key players like Mbappe. Alonso seeks to regain stability in LaLiga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 05:35 IST
coach

The Real Madrid community welcomed Xabi Alonso with optimism, celebrating his appointment as head coach in May, ignited by his past triumphs with Bayer Leverkusen. Expectations soared when Alonso guided the team to the Club World Cup semi-finals, despite the setback of missing star player Kylian Mbappe to illness for much of the tournament.

However, Alonso's initial success faced a stern test following a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain that left his tactical acumen under scrutiny. Opting for a formation shift to include Mbappe, Alonso deviated from a defensive strategy that previously delivered success. The decision backfired, revealing vulnerabilities as the team prepares for LaLiga challenges.

As Alonso navigates the early trials of his tenure, including integrating high-profile signings like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, he faces the dual challenge of tactical refinement and managing player synergy. With LaLiga matches looming, Alonso's strategic decisions remain critical in shaping Real Madrid's pursuit of glory.

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

