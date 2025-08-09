Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona is bolstering its firepower for the new LaLiga season with the addition of England forward Marcus Rashford. The top scorer joined on a season-long loan from Manchester United, aiming to reignite his career within a high-octane lineup alongside striking prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Rashford, once Europe's sought-after talent, joins notable names like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, wearing the iconic number 14 jersey. Under coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona is set for a promising season, fresh from a double victory in Spain, although they narrowly missed a Champions League final berth.

Despite these on-field triumphs, Barca grapples with off-field financial woes, troubling registration challenges that involve LaLiga's financial rules. President Joan Laporta expresses confidence in resolving these issues, with Rashford's registration deadline looming by August's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)