Hezly Rivera Shines at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Hezly Rivera emerged as the frontrunner at the U.S. gymnastics championships Friday night, showcasing a series of consistent and occasionally outstanding performances that culminated in a score of 55.600. This places her in a prime position to seize her first national title come Sunday.

The youngest competitor of the Olympic gold-winning team from 2024, Rivera overcame a challenging outing at last month's U.S. Classic. The 17-year-old delivered an exceptional balance beam score of 14.350 and registered the second-highest floor exercise score, 14.000, in a youthful field eyeing the world championships and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Trailing closely behind Rivera is Joscelyn Roberson, an Olympic alternate who scored 55.400. Roberson, a rising sophomore at Arkansas who trained with Simone Biles, captivated with a stunning floor routine, surpassing Leanne Wong's 55.100. Rivera, Roberson, and Wong are leading in a competition marked by its significantly young average age, contrasting the preceding Olympic cycle centered on veteran athletes like Biles.

