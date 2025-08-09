Hezly Rivera Shines at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Hezly Rivera took the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships with strong and consistent performances, aiming for her first national title. Rivera, the youngest in her Olympic team, excelled in balance beam and floor exercise. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong follow closely in a youthful competition leading to upcoming world championships.
Hezly Rivera emerged as the frontrunner at the U.S. gymnastics championships Friday night, showcasing a series of consistent and occasionally outstanding performances that culminated in a score of 55.600. This places her in a prime position to seize her first national title come Sunday.
The youngest competitor of the Olympic gold-winning team from 2024, Rivera overcame a challenging outing at last month's U.S. Classic. The 17-year-old delivered an exceptional balance beam score of 14.350 and registered the second-highest floor exercise score, 14.000, in a youthful field eyeing the world championships and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Trailing closely behind Rivera is Joscelyn Roberson, an Olympic alternate who scored 55.400. Roberson, a rising sophomore at Arkansas who trained with Simone Biles, captivated with a stunning floor routine, surpassing Leanne Wong's 55.100. Rivera, Roberson, and Wong are leading in a competition marked by its significantly young average age, contrasting the preceding Olympic cycle centered on veteran athletes like Biles.
(With inputs from agencies.)