Liverpool's Pursuit of Glory: Retaining the Premier League Crown

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has declared it completely normal for his team to be seen as front-runners for retaining their Premier League title. This confidence stems from the club's triumph last season, rather than their transfer activity over the close-season.

The Merseyside team secured a record-equalling 20th English title last season, and have since strengthened their squad with the inclusions of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and others. However, they have also faced significant player losses with Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to Real Madrid and Luis Diaz joining Bayern Munich, among other departures.

Slot asserted that Liverpool's ambition to contest for every trophy remains unchanged. As they prepare for Sunday's FA Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace, Slot emphasized that the club's premier goal is to continually compete at the highest level in English football.

(With inputs from agencies.)