Haryana Revolutionizes Teacher Transfers with New Cadre Change Policy

The Haryana Cabinet has taken a significant step by approving a new Cadre Change Policy for district teachers, intending to make the teacher transfer process fair and transparent.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, this new policy replaces the previous 2018 rules, instituting a merit-based, technology-driven system for voluntary transfers that affects primary teachers (PRT/JBT), head teachers, and classical and vernacular teachers.

With an implementation deadline before April 1, 2026, the policy considers important factors such as hardships faced by teachers in remote postings and ensures a fair distribution of teaching staff. Points for transfers will be awarded based on age, gender, and special circumstances, while major penalties will impact point deductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)