Left Menu

Haryana Revolutionizes Teacher Transfers with New Cadre Change Policy

The Haryana Cabinet has approved a new Cadre Change Policy for district teachers, aiming to ensure fair and transparent transfers using a merit-based, technology-driven system. This policy, replacing the 2018 rules, considers various factors like difficult postings and applies merit points to define transfers, effective before April 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:42 IST
Haryana Revolutionizes Teacher Transfers with New Cadre Change Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet has taken a significant step by approving a new Cadre Change Policy for district teachers, intending to make the teacher transfer process fair and transparent.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, this new policy replaces the previous 2018 rules, instituting a merit-based, technology-driven system for voluntary transfers that affects primary teachers (PRT/JBT), head teachers, and classical and vernacular teachers.

With an implementation deadline before April 1, 2026, the policy considers important factors such as hardships faced by teachers in remote postings and ensures a fair distribution of teaching staff. Points for transfers will be awarded based on age, gender, and special circumstances, while major penalties will impact point deductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025