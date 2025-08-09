Athletes Make Headlines: The Latest in Sports News

Dallas Cowboys' star Micah Parsons is under scrutiny due to a back injury and a recent trade request, casting uncertainty over his presence on the field. Meanwhile, the NBA opening night promises a thrilling doubleheader featuring top players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Controversy stirs as President Donald Trump spearheads a task force for the 2028 LA Olympics, with claims highlighting federal commitment to the games. In other news, Shane van Gisbergen secures his racing future with a multi-year deal from Trackhouse Racing.

In a dramatic Lions-Falcons game, play was halted when Morice Norris Jr. needed emergency medical attention. NFL preseason continues with Shedeur Sanders impressing in his debut, while in baseball, Alex Wood bids farewell to a 12-season career.

