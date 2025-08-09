Arsenal's Tactical Overhaul: Building a Squad to Break the Championship Curse

Facing a 21-year Premier League title drought, Arsenal has made decisive moves in the transfer market, aiming to transform their squad and tactics. Following consecutive second-place finishes, the club has spent nearly £200 million on new talent, signaling an aggressive push for the title.

The arrival of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres suggests a tactical shift for Arsenal. Known for his direct style, Gyokeres could change the team's offensive dynamic, complementing the efforts of new midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard to fortify Arsenal's midfield.

Arsenal's famed academy continues to produce young stars, with 15-year-old Max Dowman making a notable pre-season impact. As manager Mikel Arteta works towards lifting major silverware, squad depth and tactical changes are at the forefront of his strategy.

