New Zealand's Record Test Victory: Crushing Zimbabwe in Historic Series Win

New Zealand has completed a landmark test cricket victory with an enormous innings and 359-run win over Zimbabwe, securing the series 2-0 in Bulawayo. The home team faced their heaviest defeat, succumbing to 117 all out after New Zealand's overnight declaration on 601-3, bolstered by centuries from Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Henry Nicholls.

On debut, Zakary Foulkes delivered an impressive performance with figures of 5-37, adding to his 4-38 from the first innings—the best by a New Zealander debutant. Despite Nick Welch's standalone effort with an unbeaten 47, Zimbabwe struggled to mount any significant resistance, with captain Craig Ervine managing just 17 runs.

Trailing by 476 runs from the first innings, Zimbabwe faced a daunting task, and their second innings swiftly collapsed in 28.1 overs. Losing early wickets, Brendan Taylor (7) and others faltered, with Henry and Foulkes dismantling the lineup. Ervine admitted disappointment, acknowledging New Zealand's skillful play and the gap in class between the teams.

