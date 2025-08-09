Kerala in Controversy: Argentine Football Team's Visit Sparks Debate

Controversy has erupted in Kerala over the Argentine Football Association's alleged decision to cancel the world champion team's visit, citing a breach of contract norms by the state government. The opposition Congress has called for the government to clarify its position, raising questions about the expenditure and accountability in the matter.

State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has responded, stating that the contract was between the sponsor and the Argentine team, with the government not being a direct party to it. Despite this, the minister emphasized the government's interest in the team visiting Kerala this year, as per the contract agreement.

KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph and Congress MP Shafi Parambil have criticized the ruling government, accusing it of exploiting public admiration for Lionel Messi and misleading the public. The Congress demands a full explanation from the Pinarayi Vijayan government, especially given the significant financial implications involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)