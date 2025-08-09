Australia A Seize Series Victory with Dominant T20I Win Over India A

In a commanding performance, Australia A clinched a 114-run victory over India A in the second unofficial T20I at the multi-format series. This win secures an unassailable 2-0 lead for the hosts, underpinned by stellar performances from Alyssa Healy and Kim Garth.

After opting to field, India A faced a batting onslaught led by Healy, who recorded a smooth 70-run performance off 44 balls. Supported by Tahlia Wilson's steady 43, Australia's aggressive batting set a formidable 187-run target, despite Radha Yadav's efforts to contain the score with her two-wicket haul.

India A's chase faltered early, with the opening batters quickly dismissed. Kim Garth's proficient bowling yielded four wickets for seven runs, leaving India A to a collective score of just 73. The result confirms Australia's superiority as they cruise to victory under challenging circumstances for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)