Thrilling Semifinal Surge at Hockey India Junior Women's Championship

Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh secured spots in the Division A semifinals of the Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship with thrilling victories, showcasing exceptional skills and decisive goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:49 IST
In a thrilling display of talent, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh advanced to the Division A semifinals of the Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship.

Haryana dominated with a 4-1 victory over Odisha, thanks to goals from Kajal, Supriya, captain Sashi Khasa, and Saadi. Odisha's Amisha Ekka netted a consolation goal.

Chhattisgarh edged out Madhya Pradesh in a nail-biting penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Jharkhand outperformed Punjab 3-1, while Uttar Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 2-1, sealing their semifinal berths.

