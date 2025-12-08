Tragic Road Accidents Claim Three Lives in Jharkhand
Three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand. The incidents occurred in Bokaro and Pakur districts. In Bokaro, a father and son died after their vehicle was hit by a truck. In Pakur, a man died after losing control of his motorcycle.
Tragedy struck the roads of Jharkhand on Monday as two separate accidents claimed the lives of three individuals, including a father-son duo, police reported.
In Bokaro district, a 59-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, identified as Kailash Prasad Singh and Krishna alias Manu, were fatally injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck near Parvatpur village.
Meanwhile, in Pakur district, 37-year-old Shekhar Kahar from West Bengal lost his life in a motorcycle accident. Local authorities are engaging with affected families regarding compensation, though no agreements have been finalized yet.
