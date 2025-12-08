Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Three Lives in Jharkhand

Three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand. The incidents occurred in Bokaro and Pakur districts. In Bokaro, a father and son died after their vehicle was hit by a truck. In Pakur, a man died after losing control of his motorcycle.

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Three Lives in Jharkhand
Tragedy struck the roads of Jharkhand on Monday as two separate accidents claimed the lives of three individuals, including a father-son duo, police reported.

In Bokaro district, a 59-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, identified as Kailash Prasad Singh and Krishna alias Manu, were fatally injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck near Parvatpur village.

Meanwhile, in Pakur district, 37-year-old Shekhar Kahar from West Bengal lost his life in a motorcycle accident. Local authorities are engaging with affected families regarding compensation, though no agreements have been finalized yet.

