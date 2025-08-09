Wrexham's Heartbreaking Championship Return: A Tale of Near Glory and Missed Chances

Wrexham's return to the English soccer second tier after 43 years turned into an emotional rollercoaster on Saturday. The team came close to victory when Josh Windass scored from a penalty in the 22nd minute, but Southampton shattered their hopes with two late goals, sealing a 2-1 win.

The drama unfolded as Ireland defender Ryan Manning equalized in the 90th minute with a spectacular free kick. Jack Stephens then seized the moment by scoring the winning goal in the 97th minute, leaving Wrexham to reflect on missed opportunities throughout the game.

This match highlighted the immense challenge of the Championship. It was a disappointing yet eye-opening experience for Wrexham, who have risen through the ranks under the ownership of celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with their journey drawing significant attention.

