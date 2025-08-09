Sanju Samson: The Journey of Transformation with Rajasthan Royals

Amidst rampant speculation regarding a potential split with the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, the franchise's prominent wicketkeeper-batter, opens up about how deeply the team has impacted his life and career. Reports suggest that Samson might request his release before the upcoming IPL auction, marking the potential end of a decade-long chapter.

In a candid conversation with former Indian spinner R Ashwin, Samson reminisced about his journey from a small village in Kerala to the grand stage of the IPL, all made possible by the faith instilled in him by the Royals' mentors, Rahul Dravid and Manoj Badale. Samson expressed immense gratitude for the platform that helped him showcase his burgeoning talent.

While his future with the Royals remains uncertain, Samson has recently found stability in his international career, marked by impressive performances and unwavering support from India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. This backing has afforded him opportunities, contributing significantly to his growing confidence and consistency on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)