Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A Striking Transfer

In a significant transfer move, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, departing from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Both clubs announced the three-year deal, though they withheld financial particulars. However, British media speculated that the transfer cost Al-Hilal €53 million.

Nunez has already joined Al-Hilal's pre-season training in Germany, marking a new chapter in his professional career.