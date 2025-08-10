Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A Striking Transfer
Darwin Nunez, a forward from Uruguay, has transferred from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on a three-year deal. The financial details remain undisclosed, but reports suggest a €53 million transfer fee. Nunez has joined Al-Hilal's pre-season camp in Germany.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:46 IST
In a significant transfer move, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, departing from Premier League giants Liverpool.
Both clubs announced the three-year deal, though they withheld financial particulars. However, British media speculated that the transfer cost Al-Hilal €53 million.
Nunez has already joined Al-Hilal's pre-season training in Germany, marking a new chapter in his professional career.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kick-Off Alert: ASMITA U13 Football Leagues to Ignite Young Talents Nationwide
Jaaikaran Chanana: Transforming Lives Through Football
Harshika Jain: Pioneering Path to European Football Glory
Who Will Lead the Indian Team? The Race to Find the New Football Coach Heats Up
The Lionesses' Triumphant Return: England's Football Queens Celebrated at Downing Street