Left Menu

Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A Striking Transfer

Darwin Nunez, a forward from Uruguay, has transferred from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on a three-year deal. The financial details remain undisclosed, but reports suggest a €53 million transfer fee. Nunez has joined Al-Hilal's pre-season camp in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:46 IST
Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A Striking Transfer
Darwin Nunez

In a significant transfer move, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, departing from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Both clubs announced the three-year deal, though they withheld financial particulars. However, British media speculated that the transfer cost Al-Hilal €53 million.

Nunez has already joined Al-Hilal's pre-season training in Germany, marking a new chapter in his professional career.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025