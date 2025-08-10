Asher Hong Shines Again: Gymnastics National Championship Recap

Asher Hong dominated the U.S. Championships, securing his second national title in men's gymnastics with ease. The 21-year-old displayed remarkable skill, achieving top scores in floor exercise, vault, and rings despite a rare error on the high bar.

Hong's powerful performances left little doubt about the outcome, as his two-day total of 170.020 far exceeded expectations. This victory places him among an elite group of gymnasts who have claimed multiple national titles.

Meanwhile, Frederick Richard clinched second place despite facing deductions, and Brody Malone showed resilience post-surgery, securing positions for upcoming world championships. Notably, Paul Juda retired, marking the end of an era for the 2024 Olympic team.